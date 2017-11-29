CNN producer fired after sexual misconduct investigation

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for TBS
CNN says it has fired a senior producer on Jake Tapper’s “State of the Union” show after an investigation into sexual misconduct allegations made against him.
The network says in a statement that it fired Teddy Davis after a “comprehensive investigation.” The statement says Davis’ alleged conduct “does not align with the standards and values” of the network.
No further details about the allegations were released, but a network spokesperson confirms they related to sexual misconduct.
Tapper wrote in a tweet that he is fully supportive of the decision.
The news about Davis landed the same that NBC fired longtime “Today” host Matt Lauer for alleged “inappropriate workplace behavior” and Minnesota Public Radio fired longtime “Prairie Home Companion” host Garrison Keillor.
© 2017 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The Associated Press contributed to this report.
© 2017 CBS Interactive Inc.