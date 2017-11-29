CNN producer fired after sexual misconduct investigation

CNN says it has fired a senior producer on Jake Tapper’s “State of the Union” show after an investigation into sexual misconduct allegations made against him.

The network says in a statement that it fired Teddy Davis after a “comprehensive investigation.” The statement says Davis’ alleged conduct “does not align with the standards and values” of the network.

No further details about the allegations were released, but a network spokesperson confirms they related to sexual misconduct.

Tapper wrote in a tweet that he is fully supportive of the decision.

This tweet is accurate. When CNN executives were told about these complaints, they reacted swiftly and appropriately, as they should. Workplaces need to be safe and I am fully supportive of CNN’s action. https://t.co/S4ZPNfTCPm — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) November 29, 2017

The news about Davis landed the same that NBC fired longtime “Today” host Matt Lauer for alleged “inappropriate workplace behavior” and Minnesota Public Radio fired longtime “Prairie Home Companion” host Garrison Keillor.