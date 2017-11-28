Weather Update: Tuesday Morning, November 28, 2017

Tennessee Valley (WDEF) – Pretty Quiet Weather Continues For Awhile!

Expect clear skies and cold temperatures again this morning.  Lows will fall into the low & mid 30’s.

After another frosty start,  Lots of sunshine returns for Tuesday.  It will be a great looking afternoon with highs in the low to mid 60’s.  Fair skies with a few late clouds Tuesday night and not as cold with lows closer to 40-42..

Some clouds mixed in with the sunshine Wednesday,  but still quite nice with highs near 65.  More clouds Thursday,  but only a few passing showers possible later in the day with highs around 60.

Drier and a little cooler Friday, but overall dry and pleasant weather expected for the upcoming weekend and the beginning of next week.

Overall look for temperatures to remain above normal for through the first few days of December!

 

 

 

