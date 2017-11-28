Vols Coaching Search Zeroes in on Oklahoma State Head Coach Mike Gundy

The Vols mascot wears a coonskin hat.

Could Tennessee’s new head coach sport a hair-do that looks like a coonskin hat?

UT is now hot and heavy for the mullet man, Oklahoma State head coach Mike Gundy.

According to several media reports, Tennessee plans to meet with GUNDY to discuss the job opening on Rocky Top.

The Vols are apparently bringing out the big guns to land the Cowboys coach.

UT legend Peyton Manning phoned Gundy to talk to him about the Vols job.

Tennessee also reached out to Gundy in 20-13 before the Vols eventually hired Butch Jones.

Gundy has gone 112-53 during his 13-seasons as the Oklahoma State head coach.

Gundy makes about four-million-dollars a year, but U-T reportedly is willing to double his salary.

ESPN reports that Tennessee has also contacted Purdue head coach Jeff Brohm and Auburn defensive coordinator Kevin Steele.