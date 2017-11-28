Tyner Set to Battle Union City For 2A State Title

Chattanooga-(WDEF) Even though Tyner lost their first two games of the season, they regrouped to make it to the big stage.

The Rams will play for the 2A state title on Friday afternoon in Cookeville.

Before Tyner blasted on teh field to start the season, the state title game was more than a dream.

Said assistant coach Robert Flowers:”We knew coming out of spring and going into the summer that we had a lot of talented kids, and we had the right skill people. If we could improve up front on both sides of the ball, we would have a chance to be competitive.”

And coming out of the regular season, it seems Tyner has played even better.

Reporter:”Why do you think you are playing your best now?”

Said senior Jeremy Elston::”Just because it’s here. The playoffs are here, so we know it’s win or go home. We just want to do it. Keep fighting.”

Turner:”The last month or month-and-a-half, the defense has just been playing lights out. We’ve only given up like one touchdown per game maybe if that.”

Tyner advanced to the state title game last week after beating Rockwood 16-10 on the road.

Said Flowers:”I think that will pay dividends whether we win or lose. You know you get to a title game, you’ve got to expect it’s going to be a battle, and it’s going to be a tight match-up. So at least our boys are already prepared for it. They know what it’s like to go on the road and win in a tough environment.”

Now the Rams have a shot at winning their first state crown in 20 years.

Said senior Rah’le High:”It actually means a lot. We ain’t been in so long. It’s going to be a legacy to win again twenty years later.”

Said Flowers:”All of the extra is just that. At the end of the day, there’s a game that has to be played and how we play will dictate how we come home. Champions or not.”

The Rams will kick against Union City at noon on Friday.

Said Turner:”I sort of like the idea because that way you don’t have to sit around all day and think about it and worry about it. You can get up. Get on the bus. Get there and get to playing.”