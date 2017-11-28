Turkey seeks detention of 2 witnesses in banker trial in US



NEW YORK (AP) — Turkey’s state-run news agency says a prosecutor has issued warrants for the detention of two Turkish citizens for allegedly handing over “stolen” and “fabricated” reports to a U.S. court dealing with the case against a Turkish banker accused of violating U.S. sanctions against Iran.

Jurors in New York City are set to hear opening statements Tuesday in the criminal trial of Turkish bank executive Mehmet Hakan Atilla.

Anadolu Agency says the Istanbul chief prosecutor’s office ordered the arrests of Osman Zeki Canitez and former opposition party legislator Aykan Erdemir on Tuesday. Both have been named as witnesses in Atilla’s trial.