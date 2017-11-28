Turkey seeks detention of 2 witnesses in banker trial in US

0 Comments for this article
By:
Submitted:
AP Photo
AP Photo/Seth Wenig

NEW YORK (AP) — Turkey’s state-run news agency says a prosecutor has issued warrants for the detention of two Turkish citizens for allegedly handing over “stolen” and “fabricated” reports to a U.S. court dealing with the case against a Turkish banker accused of violating U.S. sanctions against Iran.

Jurors in New York City are set to hear opening statements Tuesday in the criminal trial of Turkish bank executive Mehmet Hakan Atilla.

Anadolu Agency says the Istanbul chief prosecutor’s office ordered the arrests of Osman Zeki Canitez and former opposition party legislator Aykan Erdemir on Tuesday. Both have been named as witnesses in Atilla’s trial.

Share:

Related Videos

4 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
City council to decide whether to do away with glass on Holmberg Bridge
Read More»
9 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
Grundy County School System fails to meet release deadline
Read More»
9 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
Tennessee Valley represented at 2017 Mr. Football Awards
Read More»

Comment on this Story

More News»
News 12 Now