Trump huddles with Senate Republicans ahead of tax plan votes — live stream updates

President Trump spoke to Senate Republicans behind closed doors for about an hour Tuesday afternoon to discuss their tax plan.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and other top Republicans are expected to speak at their weekly press conference afterward. The Senate Budget Committee is set to vote on the Republican tax plan Tuesday afternoon, ahead of a floor vote this week.

Republicans are proposing to reduce most income tax rates for individuals and modify the tax brackets for taxpayers, increase the standard deduction and child tax credit and repeal deductions for personal exemptions, among other things. The bill would also repeal the individual mandate under Obamacare

The Senate is expected to vote this week on the measure, and the differences in its bill would then have to be reconciled with the House-passed GOP tax plan.

The nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office (CBO) has projected that the GOP tax plan would increase the federal deficit by more than $1.4 trillion over the next decade and that it would increase taxes on low-to-middle-income people and benefit the wealthy.