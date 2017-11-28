Silverdale inmate uses cell phone to stream Facebook video

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) – Some people don’t let a few iron bars keep them from having a good time.

News 12 received word earlier today that a Silverdale lockup might have a cell phone.

That information was passed along to Hamtilton County Sheriff Jim Hammond and his staff to have it further checked out.

Cell phones are considered contraband and are not allowed inside a jail. But, one enterprising inmate somehow kept his, and began streaming video on Facebook. He and his cellmates turned it into a party.

Later this evening, the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Department tracked down the phone and the person resposible.

The Sheriff’s department has not released the inmate’s name at this time.