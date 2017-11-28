Senate Budget panel to vote on GOP tax plan

0 Comments for this article
By:
Submitted:

The sun peeks from behind the Capitol dome on Capitol Hill in Washington, Fri., Oct. 4, 2013, as the budget battle continues.

AP

The Senate Budget Committee is set to vote on the Republican tax plan Tuesday afternoon, ahead of a floor vote this week.

Republicans are proposing to reduce most income tax rates for individuals and modify the tax brackets for taxpayers, increase the standard deduction and child tax credit and repeal deductions for personal exemptions, among other things. The bill would also repeal the individual mandate under Obamacare

The Senate is expected to vote this week on the measure, whose differences would then have to be reconciled with the House-passed GOP tax plan.

The nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office (CBO) has projected that the GOP tax plan would increase the federal deficit by more than $1.4 trillion over the next decade and that it would hurt low-to-middle-income people and benefit the wealthy. 

© 2017 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved.

© 2017 CBS Interactive Inc.

Share:

Related Videos

6 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
City council to decide whether to do away with glass on Holmberg Bridge
Read More»
10 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
Grundy County School System fails to meet release deadline
Read More»
10 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
Tennessee Valley represented at 2017 Mr. Football Awards
Read More»

Comment on this Story

More News»
News 12 Now