Ringgold Remains Unbeaten With a 56-47 Victory Over Northwest Whitfield

Ringgold, GA-(WDEF) The Ringgold high school basketball team improved to 4-0 on the year after beating Northwest Whitfield 56-47
on their home floor Tuesday night.
The Tigers raced out to a 19-1 lead before the Bruins cut the lead to 29-21 at halftime.
As Ringgold missed their free throws in the fourth quarter, Northwest Whitfield kept chipping away.
The Bruins were within five with just over two minutes to play when the Tigers Cade Nayadley hit a short jumper to give
Ringgold some cushion with a seven point advantage.

