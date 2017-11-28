Rand Paul says he plans to vote in favor of GOP tax plan

Sen. Rand Paul says he plans to vote in favor of the GOP tax plan in the Senate when it comes up for a floor vote this week, and he called on his colleagues in the Senate to join him in supporting the measure.

“This bill is not perfect. I would prefer a larger cut. I would prefer that the Senate bill match the House bill and keep some form of state and local deductions so that no one gets caught in the trap of losing too many deductions at once and failing to benefit from the tax cuts. Lastly, I’d like to see more permanence on the individual side,” the Kentucky Republican wrote in an op-ed for Fox News.

“This tax bill is a true test for my colleagues. I’m not getting everything I want — far from it. But I’ve been immersed in this process. I’ve fought for and received major changes for the better — and I plan to vote for this bill as it stands right now,” he added.

The Senate Budget Committee is set to vote on the Republican tax plan Tuesday afternoon, ahead of a floor vote this week.

Republicans are proposing to reduce most income tax rates for individuals and modify the tax brackets for taxpayers, increase the standard deduction and child tax credit and repeal deductions for personal exemptions, among other things. The bill would also repeal the individual mandate under Obamacare

President Trump is expected to huddle with Senate Republicans Tuesday afternoon to discuss the plan.