President Trump speaks on tax plan — live updates

Trump pushes for tax cuts

Mr. Trump continued his remarks, promoting the passing of tax overhaul legislation in the Senate.

He commented on the “record setting” consumer confidence at present in the United States, and expressed his excitement for potential corporate tax cuts that would result from the bill’s passage.

“It was somewhat of a love-fest,” Mr. Trump said of his meeting with Republican senators Tuesday on their tax bill.

Sitting just beyond the two empty chairs for Pelosi and Schumer that Flanked Mr. Trump, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and House Speaker Paul Ryan shared in the president’s disappointment regarding the Democratic leadership.

“I think the Democratic leaders in the House and Senate need to understand how the government works,” McConnell said, pointing out that successfully passing any legislation will require Mr. Trump’s signature.

