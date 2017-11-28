North Korea says it has successfully launched new type of ICBM

North Korea said Wednesday it had successfully launched a new type of intercontinental ballistic missile, which it claims is capable of reaching the United States.

The North’s state television said Wednesday the new ICBM was “significantly more” powerful than the previous long-range weapon the North tested.

The report called the weapon a Hwasong 15. The launch was detected after it was fired early Wednesday morning from a site near Pyongyang.

Earlier this year, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un released photos touring a Hwasong 14.