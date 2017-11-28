Mocs Keiana Gilbert Named SoCon Player of the Week

(gomocs.com) SPARTANBURG, S.C. — University of Tennessee at Chattanooga senior Keiana Gilbert was selected the Women’s Basketball Player of the Week by the Southern Conference, the league office announced Tuesday.

Gilbert finished the week with a total of 41 points and 20 rebounds as the Mocs claimed the Challenge in Music City title, defeating Northwestern, Georgetown and Auburn over the course of three days. Gilbert was named the tournament MVP for her performance, as she averaged 37.7 minutes per game and 13.7 points per game and shot 53 percent from the floor. This is the first weekly award of her career.

The senior started the week with a nine-point, six-rebound and three-assist game against Northwestern as Chattanooga rolled to a 61-44 win in the tournament opener.

In the 54-41 win over Georgetown, Gilbert posted a game-high 17 points and a season-best seven rebounds as she finished 7-of-11 (63 percent) from the floor.

In the tournament finale, Gilbert finished with 15 points, seven rebounds and two assists as the Mocs picked up a 50-41 win over SEC foe Auburn. The Pulaski, Tennessee, native shot 60 percent from the floor for the second consecutive game and made both 3-point attempts in the win as Chattanooga extended its win streak to five games.

The 5-11 guard ranks in the top 10 in nine Southern Conference statistical categories, including scoring, rebounding, field-goal percentage, assists, 3-point field-goal percentage, 3-point field goals made, blocked shots and defensive rebounds. Gilbert leads the league with an average of 36.4 minutes played per game.

She was named the Southern Conference Player of the Week Monday by College Sports Madness.

Chattanooga has wins this season over three Power 5 conference members. The Mocs will host UT Martin on Saturday, December 2 at the McKenzie Arena in the first game of a double-header with the men who will also host the Skyhawks. Tip off is at 2 p.m.