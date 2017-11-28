Missing Bledsoe child recovered after seven months

PIKEVILLE, Tenn. (WDEF) – The Bledsoe County Sheriff’s Department reports that a three year old who has been missing for months has been recovered.

They say Jeremiah Frazier was taken by his mother seven months ago.

On Tuesday, they reported that Jeremiah has been found and that Gracie Frazier is in custody.

They won’t say where the pair were found, but they had previous suspicions that they could be in the Colorado Springs area.

The Sheriff’s Department does say that Jeremiah will soon be returning to Bledsoe County.

