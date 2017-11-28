Mike Gundy Turns Down Opportunity to Coach Vols Football Team

The Vols spent Tuesday pursuing Oklahoma State’s Mike Gundy to be their new head coach.
UT legend Peyton Manning even gave Gundy a call, but apparently that wasn’t enough.
Tennessee interviewed Gundy on Tuesday, and after he had a chance to mull it over, Gundy tweeted out on Tuesday evening, “Cowboy for life.”
Gundy has been the Cowboys head coach for 13-years, and he was a quarterback at OSU in the 80’s.
It’s the second time he has turned down the Vols.
UT also courted Gundy in late 2012 before getting Butch Jones.
Tennessee reportedly was willing to double Gundy’s $4 million-dollar salary.
The Vols might now take a look at Auburn defensive coordinator Kevin Steele.

