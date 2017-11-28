Looking for a local charity for #GivingTuesday?

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – You have hundreds of national organizations soliciting for your donations on #GivingTuesday.

But if you want to keep your money local, we’ve got plenty of opportunities for you in Chattanooga and Tennessee.

Here are a few of them. And if they don’t fit your needs, go to the end of the post for a way to look up more local charities that need your help.

____

Help the Zoo get Scales!

Our fundraising goal this #GivingTuesday is to raise $5,000. This $5,000 will allow our animal care team to purchase much needed scales to weigh all of our animals, from the smallest to the largest! If all funds are raised, the Chattanooga Zoo plans to purchase multiple types of scales including large scale platforms used by large cats and chimpanzees, small to medium scale platforms used by fennec foxes and rabbits, a medium to large stationary scale for our infirmary, a walk on extra large scale for our largest animals, and bar scales for those animals that must be weighed in a crate.

We get it- it sounds like we’re asking for socks as a present! However, scales are an extremely valuable tool when caring for animals. A lot of times, an animal’s’ weight is the first indicator that there has been a change in their health, whether that is an illness, pregnancy, or an anything else.

Here is where you can donate online.

____

Creative Discovery Museum

Over the last few weeks, we’ve shared how your support impacts our community.

• Over 270,000 children and families experience the joy of learning through the Museum’s exhibits and educational programs;

• The Museum serves over 40,000 students through its school outreach programs and family nights;

• Early childhood programs like Countdown to Kindergarten, Preschool Adventure Days and PlayGym provide the building blocks for school readiness

• The Club Discovery after-school program and Sensory Nights allow children with special needs to investigate their world in a safe environment for free.

Research continues to confirm that planting the seeds of curiosity and discovery in children early in life helps create lifelong learners and contributors to society. When you give to the Museum, it’s more than a donation.

From 3:30-6:30 p.m., Big River Grille Downtown will donate 15 percent of total sales to the Museum’s education programs during Eat, Drink & Be Giving.

And you can donate online here.

____

Consider giving back to the arts today!

In this season of giving back, are the arts included in your annual giving plan?

• The arts play an important role in underserved neighborhoods and communities.

• The arts are an essential component in childhood education.

• The arts make Chattanooga a great place to live, work and play!

On this Giving Tuesday, and other days during the year, please consider making a gift to ArtsBuild and our local arts organizations.

Together we are building a stronger community through the arts.

Thank you!

Dan Bowers

President, ArtsBuild

____

La Paz

Help our Latino neighbors receive the guidance and support to thrive.

LA PAZ CHATTANOOGA is the southeast Tennessee’s leading Latino/Hispanic organization that helps to guide, connect, and strengthen the community in order to help those in it to thrive as active members of society. Our vision is an inclusive, yet diverse Chattanooga with a thriving Latino population. As a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization, we rely on public support to fund our services and programs.

Make a contribution to La Paz Chattanooga this Giving Tuesday.

____

Chattanooga Symphony

Celebrate #GivingTuesday today by giving the promise of music education to 30,000 school children in the greater #Chattanooga area! Find our what YOUR donation does for to community below. To make a donation, visit here.

____

Mercy Junction

If you are able to give, we ask you to consider a gift to Mercy Junction.

We are a hard scrabble, interfaith community of activists, artists and people of faith committed to the work of hospitality, peace making, social justice and equality.

You can give at paypal.me/MercyJunction or by mailing a check to Mercy Junction Justice and Peace Center, 1918 Union Ave., Chattanooga TN 37404.

____

Still haven’t found a great fit for your donation?

#CHAgives has put several community services in one location.

And they have a list of restaurants you can patronize today who are making donations to local charities.

Check our CHA gives here.