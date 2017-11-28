Judge drops charges against Ooltewah rape case detective

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Hamilton County Judge Tom Greenholtz has finally closed the books on the criminal side of the Ooltewah rape case.

He has dismissed the perjury charges filed against Gatlinburg Detective Rodney Burns.

Hamilton County District Attorney General Neal Pinkston filed the perjury charges after Burns testified in court that he didn’t think the case was really rape.

But Judge Greenholtz has ruled that the original hearing in Juvenile was invalid, so the testimony should never have happened.

From the court document, the judge wrote “The Court recognizes that the result of this decision will not be popular with some members of the community.Although this case does not involve the juveniles or school officials involved in the underlying case, our community has nevertheless continued to follow this matter with great interest- and properly so.”

However the case isn’t done quite yet.

Detective Burns still has a $300,000 libel suit pending against D.A. Pinkston.