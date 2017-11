November 28, 2017, 8:30 AM | Singer Andra Day’s soulful sound and platinum-selling single “Rise Up” earned her two Grammy nominations. She rose to fame when Stevie Wonder called and asked her to collaborate after hearing a video clip of Day singing at a California strip mall. The powerhouse performer joins “CBS This Morning” to announce the Recording Academy’s 60th Annual Grammy Award nominations in the top categories.

