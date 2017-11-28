Former top staffer accuses Conyers of inappropriate touching



AP Photo/Alex Brandon

DETROIT (AP) — A former deputy chief of staff for Rep. John Conyers says the veteran lawmaker made unwanted sexual advances toward her, including inappropriate touching.

Deanna Maher, who ran a Michigan office for him from 1997 to 2005, told The Detroit News that there were three instances of inappropriate conduct.

She says the first was in 1997 during an event with the Congressional Black Caucus, when she rejected his offer to share a hotel room and have sex.

The others involved unwanted touching in a car in 1998 and unwanted touching of her legs under her dress in 1999.

Conyers’ attorney Arnold Reed questioned why Maher continued to work for him after the alleged incidents.

Maher says she needed a job at age 57 and feared no one would hire her.