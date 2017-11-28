Court dismisses lawsuit filed by widow of ex-pitcher Fidrych

0 Comments for this article
By:
Submitted:

WORCESTER, Mass. (AP) — A Massachusetts appeals court has dismissed a wrongful-death lawsuit filed by the widow of former Major League pitcher Mark Fidrych.

Court records show the 54-year-old died of asphyxiation in 2009 after his clothing became tangled in a spinning piece of a dump truck he was working on.

Ann Pantazis filed a lawsuit in 2012 against the makers of the truck and the spinning component, arguing they did not provide sufficient warnings.

The court ruled unanimously Monday the companies did provide warnings and the equipment had no design defects. The court panel says the companies had no legal responsibility to warn of the dangers after Fidrych modified the truck.

Fidrych, nicknamed “The Bird,” played five seasons with the Detroit Tigers before his retirement in 1983.

Share:

Related Videos

3 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
City council to decide whether to do away with glass on Holmberg Bridge
Read More»
7 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
Grundy County School System fails to meet release deadline
Read More»
7 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
Tennessee Valley represented at 2017 Mr. Football Awards
Read More»

Comment on this Story

More News»
News 12 Now