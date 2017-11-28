Case weighs whether anti-police rap lyrics constitute threat

0 Comments for this article
By:
Submitted:

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — A Pennsylvania appeals court is considering whether anti-police rap lyrics amount to protected speech under the First Amendment or are a criminal threat to harm Pittsburgh police officers.

The state Supreme Court heard oral arguments Tuesday in the case of Jamal Knox, who served time in state prison for the song he recorded after being arrested on drug charges.

Questions from the justices focused on whether Knox intended it as a true threat to officers and whether the reaction to the song by police is relevant to the criminal charges.

Knox was charged after an officer found a YouTube video with Knox performing the song under the name Mayhem Mal of the Ghetto Superstar Committee.

The song mentions Richard Poplawski, who’s on death row for killing three Pittsburgh police officers.

Share:

Related Videos

8 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
City council to decide whether to do away with glass on Holmberg Bridge
Read More»
12 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
Grundy County School System fails to meet release deadline
Read More»
13 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
Tennessee Valley represented at 2017 Mr. Football Awards
Read More»

Comment on this Story

More News»
News 12 Now