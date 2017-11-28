Auditors: Band leader stole booster club money for gambling

COLLIERVILLE, Tennessee (WDEF) – A middle school band director has been arrested over missing money.

The Tennessee Comptroller’s Officer determined that Jason Seek of Collierville Middle took at least $133,064 from the band booster club.

The investigation began after school officials reported suspicious bank records from their band director.

Investigators say they uncovered several schemes to steal the money from a booster account over a five year period.

They say he withdrew cash, used a booster club debit card, wrote checks and transferred money out of the account.

The cash withdrawals came at the same time Seek went on gambling trips.

The investigation revealed he created at least 13 false bank statements and forged signatures to pull it off.

The Comptroller’s Office reports he confessed to the thefts.

Seek resigned from the job last spring.

“Booster clubs are required by law to adopt procedures for safeguarding money, but many organizations have failed to do so,” said Comptroller Justin P. Wilson.

“For most of the five-year period, the former band director was the only person who handled the booster club’s money. When one person has total control, it invites the possibility of wrongdoing.”