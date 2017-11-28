Agency says US, Canada fall short on protecting Great Lakes

0 Comments for this article
By:
Submitted:

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. (AP) — A joint U.S.-Canadian agency says untreated sewage releases, chemical pollution and algae blooms show that the two nations have a long way to go to meet their pledge to clean up the Great Lakes.

The International Joint Commission on Tuesday released its first progress report since the two countries approved an updated version of the Great Lakes Water Quality Agreement in 2012.

It credits them with moving forward on the cleanup of sites contaminated by industrial pollution and setting targets for reducing phosphorus runoff into Lake Erie that causes explosive growth of toxic algae.

But it says those targets aren’t enforced. And it faults both countries for failing to keep drinking water and sewage treatment facilities in good condition.

The report also says agencies are behind on identifying new contaminants such as fire retardants.

Share:

Related Videos

3 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
Man finds donation in a coat pocket, and then returns the roll of hundreds
Read More»
10 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
City council to decide whether to do away with glass on Holmberg Bridge
Read More»
14 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
Grundy County School System fails to meet release deadline
Read More»

Comment on this Story

More News»
News 12 Now