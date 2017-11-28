2018 Grammy nominations revealed

Singer Andra Day’s soulful sound and platinum-selling single “Rise Up” earned her two Grammy nominations. The powerhouse performer joined “CBS This Morning” on Tuesday to announce the Recording Academy’s 60th annual Grammy Award nominations in the top categories, including record of the year, song of the year, best new artist and album of the year.

Dominating this year’s biggest awards are Childish Gambino, Kendrick Lamar, Bruno Mars and Jay-Z. Approximately 13,000 members voted on more than 22,000 recordings submitted this year.

Record of the year nominees

“Redbone,” Childish Gambino

“Despacito,” Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee Featuring Justin Bieber

“The Story of O.J.,” Jay-Z

“HUMBLE.,” Kendrick Lamar

“24K Magic,” Bruno Mars

Song of the year nominees

“Despacito,” Ramón Ayala, Justin Bieber, Jason “Poo Bear” Boyd, Erika Ender, Luis Fonsi, and Marty James Garton

“4:44,” Shawn Carter and Dion Wilson

“Issues,” Benny Blanco, Mikkel Storleer Eriksen, Tor Erik Hermansen, Julia Michaels, and Justin Drew Tranter

“1-800-273-8255,” Alessia Caracciolo, Sir Robert Bryson Hall II, Arjun Ivatury, and Khalid Robinson

“That’s What I Like,” Christopher Brody Brown, James Fauntleroy, Philip Lawrence, Bruno Mars, Ray Charles McCullough II, Jeremy Reeves, Ray Romulus, and Jonathan Yip

Best new artist nominees

Alessia Cara

Khalid

Lil Uzi Vert

Julia Michaels

SZA

Album of the year nominees

“Awaken, My Love!” Childish Gambino

“4:44,” Jay-Z

“DAMN.” Kendrick Lamar

“Melodrama,” Lorde

“24K Magic,” Bruno Mars

You can watch the Recording Academy’s 60th Annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, January 28, at 7:30 p.m. ET, 6:30 p.m. CT on CBS.