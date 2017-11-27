Weather Update: Monday Morning, November 27, 2017

Tennessee Valley (WDEF) – Sunny Conditions Thru The Mid-Week, Rain Possible Thursday.

Clear and cold this morning, with lows back in the upper 20’s & low 30’s.

Expect more sunshine & pleasant conditions for the start of the work week.

Temperatures will be a bit higher through Wednesday, with highs in the low to mid 60s and lows in the upper 30s to around 40°.

A few more clouds around Wednesday, but still dry.

A cold front will move through on Thursday with more clouds and some showers expected. Highs will be near 60°.

Temperatures drop into the mid 50s by Friday and into Saturday as well, but sunny skies return.

Overall – dry & pleasant !

 

 

 

