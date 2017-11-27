Vols AD Currie defends coaching search, vetting of Schiano

0 Comments for this article
By:
Submitted:
AP Photo
AP Photo/Mel Evans

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee athletic director John Currie is defending the process of his coaching search and vouching for the character of Greg Schiano one day after negotiations between the two parties broke down amid a public backlash.

Currie issued a statement Monday acknowledging that the Ohio State defensive coordinator was a leading candidate for the Volunteers’ coaching vacancy without explaining why the two sides parted ways.

Currie says Tennessee “carefully interviewed and vetted” Schiano and that the former Rutgers and NFL coach “received the highest recommendations.”

The school and Schiano were close to an agreement Sunday before the deal fell apart after a protest on campus and complaints on social media from fans, state representatives and gubernatorial candidates.

Tennessee looking to fill its coaching vacancy following the Nov. 12 firing of Butch Jones.

More AP college football: http://collegefootball.ap.org and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Follow Steve Megargee at www.twitter.com/stevemegargee

Share:

Related Videos

11 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
Reports: Tennessee, Greg Schiano talks are off following unprecedented backlash
Read More»
21 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
Off-Duty Chattanooga State Officer Involved in Highway 58 Shooting
Read More»
1 day ago
0 Comments for this article
Cold Case: Leonard Collier
Read More»

Comment on this Story

More News»
News 12 Now