Video captures tiger shark swimming near beachgoers in Florida

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. (CBS News) — A very large visitor was seen cruising the shores of South Beach over the weekend, CBS Miami reports.

Drone video captured a tiger shark swimming extremely close to the beach, and some unsuspecting beach-goers, on Friday.

Photographer Kenny Melendez said he was getting scenic shots when he noticed the dark figure slowly weaving in between some swimmers.

The brave souls stood their ground and the shark seemed uninterested. It eventually swam away without incident.

No injuries were reported.

**Photo: CBS Miami via CBS News
