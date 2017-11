November 27, 2017, 8:17 AM | Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman is the favorite son of Saudi Arabia’s king, and he wants to modernize the Islamic kingdom. That includes a relaxation of restrictions in the conservative country. It’s also meant a round-up of hundreds of members of the Saudi elite that are accused of corruption. Critics say Salman is removing his rivals and detractors. Holly Williams reports from Riyadh.

