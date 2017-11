November 27, 2017, 6:31 PM | There’s a new alliance between the United States and Britain. More than two centuries after Americans revolted against the monarchy, a British prince has asked a commoner from the colonies to be his wife, and she accepted. Harry, the 33-year old Prince of Wales, will marry Meghan Markle, a 36-year-old Hollywood actress. Charlie D’Agata reports from London.

