Police Seek Person of Interest in Bradley County Shooting Incident

CLEVELAND, Tenn. (WDEF) – Investigators are asking for the public’s assistance with locating a person of interest regarding an incident at a residence on Monday, November 20, 2017.

Devin Shane Smith, age 18, is wanted for questioning in regards to shots being fired at a house located on 2nd St. N.E.

Anyone with information about Smith’s location or details of the shooting is asked to contact the sheriff’s office Crime Tip Line at 423-728-7366 or send a message through the agency’s Facebook page, facebook.com/bradleycountysheriff.

All calls and messages will remain confidential.