Police: Boy, 12, injured by family member, 15, in shooting

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (AP) – Police in Georgia say a 12-year-old boy has been shot in the head by a 15-year-old family member.

Thomasville police tell WALB-TV that the boy is hospitalized in critical condition after the shooting at a home Saturday night.

Police Captain Maurice Holmes says the shooting is “being investigated as an assault type of incident.”

The 15-year-old boy is being held at a youth detention center on several charges, including theft by receiving stolen property and reckless conduct.

The boys’ identities were not released because they are juveniles.

Police are working with the Georgia Bureau of Investigation on the incident.

