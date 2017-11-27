McMinn County Sheriff to hold church safety training

MCMINN COUNTY, Tenn. (WDEF) — The McMinn County Sheriff’s Office is holding a Citizen Response to Active Shooter Events and Church Safety and Security Training tonight.

The training will be at the Englewood Christian Church tonight from 6 to 9 p.m.

Sheriff Joe Guy says on Facebook the training is intended for up to 8 member’s of a church’s security team and church leadership.

Interested congregations should contact Sheriff Guy by phone at 745-5620 or by Facebook to reserve seats at the training.

Another training will be held in McMinn County in December.