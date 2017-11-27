Lawmaker: Stop payment to Icahn to raze former Trump casino

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey’s Senate president wants a redevelopment agency to reject a $5.6 million payment to help a billionaire investor tear down a casino that President Donald Trump built in the 1980s.

New Jersey’s Casino Reinvestment Development Authority gave preliminary approval last week to let Carl Icahn use money from investment tax credits he had paid to the state agency.

Democratic state Senate President Steve Sweeney on Monday called on the agency to reject the payment, saying Icahn has “an antagonistic record of treating employees.”

The money would go toward the $13.2 million cost of demolishing the shuttered Trump Plaza casino in Atlantic City, making way for an as-yet undetermined project.

Icahn closed the Trump Taj Mahal last year.

He didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

