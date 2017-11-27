Lane closures on Hixson Pike bridge over Highway 153 tonight

HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WDEF) — The Tennessee Department of Transportation will one lane in each direction of Hixson Pike on the bridge over Highway 153 tonight.

The closure is part of the $1.1 million Hixson Pike bridge repair project that began in February.

TDOT says the closure will begin tonight Monday, November 27 at 10:00 p.m. and will end by Tuesday, November 28 at 6:00 a.m.

According to TDOT, the closure will allow the contractor to finish up remaining work and finish the project nearly six months early.

The project was scheduled to be completed until May 15, 2018.