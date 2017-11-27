Judge: Doctor who doesn't use computer can't regain license

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — A New Hampshire judge has dismissed an 84-year-old doctor’s attempt to regain her license, which she had surrendered before a disciplinary hearing partly over her not using a computer.

The state challenged Dr. Anna Konopka’s record keeping, prescribing practices and medical decision making. They say not using a computer prevents her from accessing and using the state’s mandatory electronic drug monitoring program. The program requires prescribers of opioids to register in an effort reduce overdoses.

Konopka surrendered her license, but later requested an injunction allowing her to continue her practice. New Hampshire Public Radio reported Monday a judge ruled she failed to demonstrate that that remedy was appropriate.

Konopka didn’t immediately return a phone message seeking comment.