House to vote this week on anti-harassment training for all members and staff

By:
Submitted:

The Senate and Capitol Dome are seen on Capitol Hill in Washington, on Mon., June 26, 2017, as Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Ky., faces challenges within the GOP this week in advancing the Republican health care bill.

AP

WASHINGTON — The House will vote this week on requiring anti-harassment and anti-discrimination training for all members and their staffs.

Speaker Paul Ryan said earlier this month that the training would be required, but lawmakers said in a statement Friday that a vote on the bipartisan resolution to mandate training is expected this week. The Senate has already approved a measure requiring all senators, staff and interns to be trained on preventing sexual harassment.

The House’s vote comes at a time when multiple men in entertainment, media and politics have faced allegations ranging from inappropriate behavior to sexual harassment, assault and rape.

Democratic congressman John Conyers of Michigan and Democratic Sen. Al Franken of Minnesota are among those who have been the subject of accusations, as is Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore.

