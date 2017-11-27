Grundy County School System fails to meet release deadline

GRUNDY COUNTY, Tenn. (WDEF) – Back in October, The Grundy County School System was given 30 days to hand over all records of reported hazing, abuse, or sexual abuse over the past five years.

The Grundy County Sheriff’s Office says this deadline has passed and they still have not received the documents.

Sheriff Clint Shrum says he did speak to Director of Schools, Jessie Kinsey, today and she says she wants to set up a meeting with her lawyer.

Kinsey was served a subpoena on October 24th requiring all records of reported hazing, abuse, or sexual abuse over the past five years in the school system to be given to the Grundy County Sheriff’s Office. The subpoena gave the school system 30 days to respond.

Sheriff Shrum says the District Attorney will meet with Kinsey’s attorney to go over what they can and can’t release.

He also says the Department of Children’s Services partially complied with his request and they are further reviewing some reports to see if they can release it.