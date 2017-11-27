Former Vol and Cowboys Tight End Jason Witten Not a Candidate For Tennessee Job

The Tennessee coaching search seems to get crazier by the day.

Following the Greg Schiano fallout, one sports blog suggested that Vols legend and current Cowboys tight end Jason Witten was going to quit playing football in order to coach Tennessee.

Witten said that’s fake news.

Said Witten:”Coaching is something I can see myself down the road having one of those opportunities but right now, I’m all in with this team. The internet these days is just college football in the SEC. Lot of talk about it. The people around you can say maybe one day you would be a good coach. You would consider something like that. Certainly I can see that happening down the road, but no time soon.”