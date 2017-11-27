Former Signal Mountain Star Lineman Harrison Moon Leaving Miss State For UTC

Former Signal Mountain high school football star Harrison Moon is trading in his cowbell.
He announced on his twitter page Monday that he’s leaving Mississippi State in order to transfer to the Chattanooga Mocs.
The 6’5, 290-pound Moon redshirted his first season at Mississippi State in 2015.
He played in every game in both 2016 and 2017.
Moon played center this season.
