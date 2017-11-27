Fleeing prisoner hides in dumpster, gets stuck in trash truck

0 Comments for this article
By:
Submitted:

Tags: , ,

PHILADELPHIA (CBS News) — Officials say a man trying to flee from a Philadelphia prison halfway house by hiding in a dumpster had to be freed from a trash truck on Monday morning.

Officials at The Kintock Group house say the man hid in the bin outside the facility. It was emptied into truck around 5:30 a.m.

CBS Philadelphia reports the 31-year-old man was stuck for two hours before crews were able to free him.

The man was taken to Temple Hospital for treatment of lower extremity injuries, according to CBS Philadelphia. There’s no word on his condition, but he could be seen moving his arms on a stretcher after the rescue.

The halfway house serves as an interim stop before offenders re-enter the general population.

It’s not clear how rescuers knew the man was stuck.

No other details were released.

© 2017 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The Associated Press contributed to this report.
**PHOTO: CBS News
Share:

Related Videos

11 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
Reports: Tennessee, Greg Schiano talks are off following unprecedented backlash
Read More»
2 months ago
0 Comments for this article
Twitter shuts down Rep. Marsha Blackburn campaign announcement video
Read More»
2 months ago
0 Comments for this article
Wheaton College football player from Lookout Mountain charged in hazing incident
Read More»

Comment on this Story

More News»
News 12 Now