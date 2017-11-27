Dalton Police: Victim shot in face; 2 suspects at large

DALTON, Ga. (WDEF) – The Dalton Police Department is on scene at 408 Wrinkle Street investigating a shooting that happened at approximately 5:00 pm.

One 18 year old male victim was found shot in the face and was transported to Hamilton Medical Center and was to be life flighted to Erlanger in Chattanooga.

The victim was conscious and alert on scene.

At this time, the initial investigation indicates that there are two suspects at large in the shooting.

At this time investigators do not have a description to release.

I am on scene and media can stage at the end of Wrinkle Street at Kenner Street. I will have updates as more information becomes available.