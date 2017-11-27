City council to decide whether to do away with glass on Holmberg Bridge

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) – In the next several months the Holmberg pedestrian bridge in Chattanooga could be going from glass to stainless steel.

The bridge, known to many as the glass bridge, crosses Riverside Drive and is right next to the Hunter Museum.

Since it’s been there the city has spent around a half a million dollars on repairs to it’s three layered glass panels.

A plan to replace the panels with stainless steel will go in front of city council.

The replacement would cost over a half a million dollars.

As for the glass, public works administrator Justin Holland said they’ve tried researching ways to prevent the panels from breaking, but haven’t been able to find a solution.

Why the glass is breaking appears to be wear and tear.

“We’ve had material analysts in here to look at the glass panels. We’ve shipped some of them out. Best they can tell is weather and traffic on the panels whether it be bicycles or skateboards or pedestrians the combination of weather and pedestrian traffic really causes those panels break,” Holland said.

Holland said they did reach out to one of the people the bridge is named after, Ruth Holmberg.

She agreed the replacement was good material and good design.

Holmberg has since passed away.