UPDATE: Sheriff’s Office says substance at Bradley judicial complex not hazardous

BRADLEY COUNTY, Tenn. (WDEF) — The Bradley County Sheriff’s Office says that the substance found in the mail has been deemed not hazardous.

The Bradley County Judicial Complex has returned to normal operations as of 1:3o p.m.

#UPDATE Bradley Co. Judicial Complex has returned back to normal operations. The mail was determined NOT to be hazardous. — Bradley Co. Sheriff (@bcso911) November 27, 2017

BRADLEY COUNTY, Tenn. (WDEF) — The Bradley County Sheriff’s Office says the Bradley County Judicial Complex has been evacuated.

The agency tweeted the report around 1:15 p.m.

According to posts from the Sheriff’s Office, a court-clerk found a white powdery substance in mail.

The Sheriff’s Office and first responders are investigating.

(1/2)The Bradley County Judicial Complex has been evacuated due to a court-clerk discovering a white powdery substance inside mail. — Bradley Co. Sheriff (@bcso911) November 27, 2017

