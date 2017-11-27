UPDATE: Sheriff’s Office says substance at Bradley judicial complex not hazardous

BRADLEY COUNTY, Tenn. (WDEF) — The Bradley County Sheriff’s Office says that the substance found in the mail has been deemed not hazardous.

The Bradley County Judicial Complex has returned to normal operations as of 1:3o p.m.

BRADLEY COUNTY, Tenn. (WDEF) — The Bradley County Sheriff’s Office says the Bradley County Judicial Complex has been evacuated.

The agency tweeted the report around 1:15 p.m.

According to posts from the Sheriff’s Office, a court-clerk found a white powdery substance in mail.

The Sheriff’s Office and first responders are investigating.

News 12 will update this story with more information as it becomes available.

