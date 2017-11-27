UPDATE: Sheriff’s Office says substance at Bradley judicial complex not hazardous

BRADLEY COUNTY, Tenn. (WDEF) — The Bradley County Sheriff’s Office says that the substance found in the mail has been deemed not hazardous.
The Bradley County Judicial Complex has returned to normal operations as of 1:3o p.m.
#UPDATE Bradley Co. Judicial Complex has returned back to normal operations. The mail was determined NOT to be hazardous.
— Bradley Co. Sheriff (@bcso911) November 27, 2017
The agency tweeted the report around 1:15 p.m.
According to posts from the Sheriff’s Office, a court-clerk found a white powdery substance in mail.
The Sheriff’s Office and first responders are investigating.
(1/2)The Bradley County Judicial Complex has been evacuated due to a court-clerk discovering a white powdery substance inside mail.
— Bradley Co. Sheriff (@bcso911) November 27, 2017
(2/2) @bcso911 and other first-responders on-scene investigating… https://t.co/w29YNgRc7l
— Bradley Co. Sheriff (@bcso911) November 27, 2017
