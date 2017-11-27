5 more Russians disqualified for doping at Sochi Olympics

LAUSANNE, Switzerland (AP) — Another five Russians were disqualified for doping at the Sochi Winter Olympics on Monday, among them winners of gold and silver medals.

They bring to 19 the number of Russians who have committed anti-doping violations, and 12 medals stripped from 10 athletes.

The latest cases involved Aleksei Negodailo and Dmitrii Trunenkov, members of the gold medal-winning four-man bobsled; Yana Romanova, the silver medalist in the 4×6-kilometer women’s biathlon relay; Olga Vilukhina, the silver medalist in the same relay and 7.5-kilometer biathlon; and Sergei Chudinov, who was fifth in skeleton.

All five were also banned from all future Olympics, the IOC said in a statemen.

