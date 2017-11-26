Weather Update: Sunday Evening, November 26, 2017

Tennessee Valley (WDEF) – Sunny for Sunday!

Skies remain clear through the evening with temperatures dropping quickly after sunset.

Clear and colder tonight with lows back in the low 30s by Monday morning.

Continued sunshine for the start of the work week.

Temperatures will be a bit higher through Wednesday with highs in the low to mid 60s and lows in the upper 30s to around 40°.

A few more clouds around Wednesday, but still dry.

A cold front will move through on Thursday with more clouds and some showers expected. Highs will be near 60°.

Temperatures drop into the mid 50s by Friday and into Saturday as well, but sunny skies return.