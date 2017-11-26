Two Business Owners plan to host Christmas Parade in East Ridge

EAST RIDGE, Tenn. (WDEF)- Two business owners in East Ridge have planned a Christmas parade in place of the city’s that was canceled last weekend due to inclement weather.

They are hosting a meeting tomorrow to finalize the list of participants because they want anyone who was supposed to be involved the first time to get to participate.

The meeting will be Monday the 27th at 6 pm at the community center next to the East Ridge City Hall.

The parade is scheduled for December 8th at 7 PM at Camp Jordan  The owner of Mr. Grinch Tattoo and East Ridge Electric are organizing the event.

