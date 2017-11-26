The Latest: Chiefs finally end lengthy touchdown drought



AP Photo/Charlie Riedel

The Latest on the 12th Sunday of the NFL regular season (all times Eastern):

3 p.m.

The Chiefs scored on their first possession of the second half against Buffalo, ending a touchdown drought that spanned eight quarters and an overtime.

Kansas City last scored just after halftime against Dallas, going without one in last week’s 12-9 overtime loss to the New York Giants. The Chiefs only managed a field goal in the first half Sunday.

In game time, that’s 127 minutes, 53 seconds without a touchdown before Alex Smith hit Albert Wilson with a 19-yard pass for a TD.

– Dave Skretta reporting from Kansas City

—

3 p.m.

Miami cornerback Bobby McClain has been tossed from the Dolphins’ game against the Patriots for throwing a punch at New England receiver Danny Amendola.

McClain and Amendola got into it at the bottom of the pile early in the third quarter. McClain, who intercepted a Tom Brady pass in the second quarter, was called for unnecessary roughness and ejected for throwing the punch. He had a few words for the referee as he left the field, then was walked off toward the Dolphins locker room.

The penalty put the Patriots at the Miami 12. Two plays later, they scored to make it 28-10 on a pass from Tom Brady to Rob Gronkowski.

– Jimmy Golen, reporting from Foxborough, Massachusetts

—

2:30 p.m.

Falcons cornerback Desmond Trufant is being evaluated for a possible head injury. Trufant was hurt in a helmet-to-helmet collision with teammate Keanu Neal when defending a catch by DeSean Jackson in the second quarter against Tampa Bay.

Trufant walked off the field following the collision with less than two minutes remaining in the half.

Meanwhile, Falcons defensive back Brian Poole is questionable to return with a lower back injury.

Tampa Bay center Ali Marpet (knee) and right tackle Demar Dotson (knee) also left the game in the second quarter and are questionable to return.

– Charles Odum, reporting from Atlanta

—

2:30 p.m.

Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker connected from 45 yards late in the first half, giving him a franchise-record 23 straight field-goal conversions.

Butker was claimed off the Carolina practice squad when Cairo Santos hurt his groin early in the season. He missed his first attempt but hasn’t missed since, breaking the mark of 22 straight set by Pete Stoyanovich during the 1997 and ’98 seasons and matched by Ryan Succop in 2011.

The field goal represented the Chiefs’ only points in the first half. They trail Buffalo 13-3.

—

2:20 p.m.

Buffalo kicker Stephen Hauschka has missed a 52-yard field-goal attempt late in the first half in Kansas City, ending his NFL-record streak of 13 consecutive makes from at least 50 yards.

Hauschka was limited in a pair of practices this week with a hip injury, but he was ready to go for Sunday. He connected from 34 yards earlier in the game to help Buffalo to a 10-0 lead.

Hauschka had missed two field goals from 40-plus this season, but he had not missed from 50-plus since the 2014 season, when he was still with the Seahawks.

—

2:20 p.m.

Frank Gore scored the first touchdown of the game with 38 seconds left in the half at Indianapolis to give the Colts a 13-6 lead over the Tennessee Titans.

The 14-yard run was Gore’s 77th career rushing score, tying him with Tony Dorsett for No. 22 all-time. He needs one more to move into a tie for 20th all-time.

—

1:52 p.m.

The Patriots rarely have self-inflicted mistakes.

They had a big one to allow the Dolphins to get on the board Sunday.

Leading 14-0, New England center Ted Karras sent a second down shotgun snap flying past quarterback Tom Brady, who was not ready for the ball. It was scooped up by Dolphins safety Reshad Jones and run in for a touchdown.

Karras is filling in for starter David Andrews, who is out for the second straight week with an illness.

Following the extra-point the Patriots lead has been cut to 14-7 in the second quarter.

– Kyle Hightower, reporting from Foxborough, Massachusetts.

—

1:05 p.m.

Seven NFL players have continued their protests during the national anthem before the league’s early games.

Eagles safeties Malcolm Jenkins and Rodney McLeod continued raising their fists, while defensive lineman Chris Long put his arm around Jenkins.

Miami wide receiver Kenny Stills, tight end Julius Thomas and safety Michael Thomas all took a knee during the national anthem in New England.

Chiefs cornerback Marcus Peters stayed in the locker room during the anthem, and Tennessee wide receiver Rishard Matthews stayed off the field as well until after the anthem ended. Matthews is inactive for the Titans with an injured hamstring. Most of the Indianapolis Colts locked arms on their sideline.

—

12:35 p.m.

The Philadelphia Eagles have a chance to become the first NFL team this season to reach double-digit wins in a game pitting the league’s past No. 2 overall draft picks.

Carson Wentz has the Eagles atop the NFC East in his second season and will face off against Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky.

The roof is open when the Tennessee Titans try to beat Indianapolis for the first time in Lucas Oil Stadium.

Cam Newton has tight end Greg Olsen back when the Panthers visit the Jets, and Jameis Winston will be watching again when Tampa Bay visits Atlanta.

Miami is visiting New England. Kansas City will try to bounce back from an ugly loss as it hosts Buffalo.

Cincinnati hosts the winless Cleveland Browns.

—

For more NFL coverage: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP-NFL