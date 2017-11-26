Ronan Farrow on exposing Harvey Weinstein

November 26, 2017, 9:39 AM | At 29, Ronan Farrow wasn’t even born when Harvey Weinstein is alleged to have begun sexually harassing and assaulting women. Yet Farrow was able to stand up to the movie producer’s powerful legal and PR machine, publishing explosive exposes about Weinstein in The New Yorker. Correspondent Erin Moriarty talks with the journalist, and with New Yorker editor David Remnick, to find out why the accusations against Weinstein (and so many other public figures of late) are coming out now.

