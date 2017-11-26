Missing headlight leads to felony drug charges in Dade County

TRENTON, Ga. (WDEF) — Two people are behind bars facing felony drug charges after a traffic stop in Dade County.

The Sheriff’s Office posted to Facebook today that their deputies stopped a car that was missing a headlight last week on Highway 299.

During the traffic stop, officials say they found over an ounce of marijuana, drug related items, and a loaded handgun.

The Dade County Sheriff’s Office says 27 year old Emily Brazelton and 28 year old Cordoro Matthews are facing multiple charges including tampering with evidence, felony possession of marijuana and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

**PHOTO: Dade County Sheriff’s Office on Facebook