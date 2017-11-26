Missing headlight leads to felony drug charges in Dade County

0 Comments for this article
By:
Submitted:

Tags: , , ,

TRENTON, Ga. (WDEF) — Two people are behind bars facing felony drug charges after a traffic stop in Dade County.

The Sheriff’s Office posted to Facebook today that their deputies stopped a car that was missing a headlight last week on Highway 299.

During the traffic stop, officials say they found over an ounce of marijuana, drug related items, and a loaded handgun.

The Dade County Sheriff’s Office says 27 year old Emily Brazelton and 28 year old Cordoro Matthews are facing multiple charges including tampering with evidence, felony possession of marijuana and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

**PHOTO: Dade County Sheriff’s Office on Facebook

Share:

Related Videos

2 weeks ago
0 Comments for this article
Dade County Sheriff encourages church security precautions
Read More»
2 weeks ago
0 Comments for this article
Dade County K9 Officer Passes Away
Read More»
1 month ago
0 Comments for this article
Dade County alerts to keep residents safe
Read More»

Comment on this Story

More News»
News 12 Now