Meyer: Vols have contacted Schiano about head coaching job

(AP) — Ohio State coach Urban Meyer says Tennessee has contacted Buckeyes defensive coordinator Greg Schiano about its head coaching vacancy.

Meyer didn’t have any additional details about Tennessee’s potential interest in his defensive coordinator.

Meyer was speaking Sunday during a conference call previewing Ohio State’s Big Ten championship game matchup with Wisconsin Tennessee is seeking a new coach after the Nov. 12 firing of Butch Jones, who went 34-27 overall and 14-24 in Southeastern Conference competition in five seasons.

Although Schiano has been an assistant at Ohio State the last two seasons, he posted a 68-67 record as Rutgers’ head coach from 2001-11 and also had an unsuccessful two-year stint coaching the NFL’s Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Tennessee (4-8, 0-8 SEC) ended its season Saturday with a 42-24 loss to Vanderbilt.

